KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is searching for Kaila Orr, 29, who went missing from Liberty Hospital Monday afternoon.

Police say that on Monday, Orr was dropped off at the hospital, but she is not currently there.

Orr has blonde hair with purple highlights and blue eyes.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds.

Police do not know what she is currently wearing.

Anyone with information on Orr's whereabouts is asked to call Liberty police at 816-439-4701.

