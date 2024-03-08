Liberty police searching for missing teen

Watch Now
The Liberty Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old boy, Julien Paulson, who hasn't returned home since Feb. 28.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old boy, who hasn't returned home since Feb. 28.

Julien Paulson is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Julien was reported missing after he was last seen getting off a bus late last week in Kansas City, Missouri.

Family learned he had been staying with a friend near Shady Lane and North Oak Street in Gladstone, but he left there on Monday and hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with information about Julien's whereabouts is asked to call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.

