Life-threatening shooting Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reported a life-threatening shooting Monday morning.

The shooting took place around 9:58 a.m. at Linwood Boulevard and Montgall Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Additional information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting is not known at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.

