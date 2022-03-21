Watch
Life-threatening shooting Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 11:54 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 12:54:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reported a life-threatening shooting Monday morning.

The shooting took place around 9:58 a.m. at Linwood Boulevard and Montgall Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Additional information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting is not known at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

