Lighting possible cause of fire that displaced 7 adults, 2 dogs, lizard in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire officials say lightning could be to blame in a house fire late Monday morning in Overland Park.

An Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson said around 10:40 a.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 11700 block of W. 99th Place.

Fire crews needed about 40 minutes to bring the fire, which had engulfed the roof, under control.

No injuries were reported from the fire, but seven adults, two dogs and a lizard are displaced.

A KSHB 41 Weather analysis of the radar at the time of the fire showed a small cluster of storms capable of producing lightning in the area at the time of the fire call.

The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

