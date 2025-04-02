Lightning possible cause of overnight fire in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe firefighters believe a lightning strike is to blame for a house fire early Wednesday morning.

As storms rolled through the Kansas City area Wednesday, crews in Olathe received a house fire call around 5:30 a.m. near Santa Barbara Boulevard and Pasadena Drive.

Firefighters on the scene were able to put out the blaze, but not before it caused significant damage.

No injuries were reported, but two people were displaced in the fire.

Neighbors told firefighters they heard a thunder crack and saw lightning moments before spotting flames from the roof.

