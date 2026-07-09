Lightning strike causes attic fire Thursday morning in Lee’s Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lightning strike started an attic fire Thursday morning in Lee’s Summit.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department was called around 5:45 a.m. Thursday to the 4000 block of Southwest Normandy Drive. The caller reported a lightning strike had hit the house and smoke was coming from the attic.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof of a two-story, single-family home.

The occupant of the home had safely evacuated before firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was under control shortly after 6 a.m.

While crews were able to contain the flames to the attic, smoke damage affected the living room.

The fire department said an investigation confirmed the fire was caused by a lightning strike from the storms that moved through the metro Thursday morning.

—