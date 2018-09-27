Linn County Jail employee arrested for alleged sexual battery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Linn County Jail employee was arrested Thursday on allegations of sexual battery, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

John O. Carr, 48, was arrested after an investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred on July 25, the KBI said in a news release.

The Linn County Attorney’s Office had requested that KBI agents investigate allegations of sexual battery against Carr on June 8. After the investigation into the July incident, a warrant was issued for Carr’s arrest for sexual battery.

Carr was booked into the Linn County Jail.