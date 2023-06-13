Linwood man found guilty of aggravated assault after pursuit with Leavenworth County deputy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Linwood man was found guilty of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after reaching for a gun and threatening a Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office deputy during a pursuit last year.

Cody Cramer, 36, was convicted of attempting to elude a police officer and driving with a suspended license on May 22, but the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on whether he was guilty of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

After a retrial Monday, the jury reached the decision that Cramer was guilty of the assault charge.

On July 17, 2022 Cramer was involved in a police chase with the Bonner Springs Police Department, before he was pursued by a Leavenworth County deputy, according to the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Cramer slowed down before speeding away. The Linwood man later parked his vehicle and fled on foot, but was later arrested by the Leavenworth County deputy. The attorney's office said Cramer was accused of reaching for his gun and threatening the deputy.

“The safety of our law enforcement officers is paramount – they have a tough job to do; that’s why we retried the case,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a statement.

Cramer's sentencing date is set for July 21.

