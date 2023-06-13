Liquor store on Shawnee Mission Parkway burglarized overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee police say the Liquor Mania on Shawnee Mission Parkway was burglarized overnight.

Police say an officer interrupted a burglary at the store at 12205 Shawnee Mission Parkway just before 3 a.m.

Two people were arrested.

Police are looking for two additional suspects.

No word on if anything was taken from the store.

