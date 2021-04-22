LIVE: KCMO Mayor Lucas calls for reform of gun laws

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is speaking on a Facebook Live event urging Congress to pass additional gun control measures.

Lucas says his call stems from concerns over growing gun violence in both Kansas City and across the country.

You can watch the mayor’s remarks below:

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .