Loch Lloyd resident charged in Sunday night disturbance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Cass County have charged a 73-year-old man in connection with a disturbance Sunday night in Loch Lloyd, Missouri.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance involving several people in a residence.

According to the caller, the suspect, later identified as Richard Pattarini, allegedly physically assaulted one of his siblings and pointed a gun at another sibling and a third victim.

Court documents state that at some point, one of the victims said Pattarini threatened that if anyone called the cops, “Everyone is going to die.”

Deputies arrived on the scene and found Pattarini had barricaded himself inside the home.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team was called to assist, and after more than two hours, Pattarini was taken into custody. His sister and mother were safely escorted from the house.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Pattarini with felony unlawful exhibiting of a weapon, armed criminal action and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.

