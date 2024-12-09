Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Lockdown lifted at Shawnee Mission South after student found with weapon

Shawnee Mission South High School
McKenzie Nelson/KSHB
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that in-person learning will be delayed until after Labor Day.
Shawnee Mission South High School
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lockdown issued earlier Monday at Shawnee Mission South High School has been lifted after a student was found in possession of a weapon.

Officers from Overland Park Police and the district were called in to help secure the situation and confiscate the weapon.

An Overland Park police department spokesperson said one person was taken into custody.

"The department appreciates the student reporting this information to keep other students safe," the police spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone