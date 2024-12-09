Lockdown lifted at Shawnee Mission South after student found with weapon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lockdown issued earlier Monday at Shawnee Mission South High School has been lifted after a student was found in possession of a weapon.

Officers from Overland Park Police and the district were called in to help secure the situation and confiscate the weapon.

An Overland Park police department spokesperson said one person was taken into custody.

"The department appreciates the student reporting this information to keep other students safe," the police spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

—

