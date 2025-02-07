Louisiana woman charged with allegedly using credit card belonging to deceased Kansas City sports reporter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kenner, Louisiana have arrested a woman for allegedly using a credit card belonging to Adan Manzano.

Manzano, a sports anchor and reporter for Telemundo KC, was found dead inside of his New Orleans hotel room Wednesday night. Manzano was in New Orleans to help the media outlet cover the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Initial reports Thursday indicated there was no foul play suspected.

According to Kenner Police, Danette Colbert of Slidell, Louisiana, was found to have used Manzano's credit card at several stores in the New Orleans area.

Surveillance video from the hotel where Manzano was staying showed Colbert with Manzano on Wednesday morning. Surveillance video also showed Colbert leaving Manzano's room alone later Wednesday morning.

Kenner Police say Colbert was an arrest record that includes allegations of drugging men, theft of currency, fraudulent use of credit and debit cards and other financial crimes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

