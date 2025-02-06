Telemundo Kansas City sports reporter dies while on assignment to cover Super Bowl LIX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Telemundo Kansas City sports anchor and reporter died Wednesday while on assignment to cover Super Bowl LIX, the news station announced.

Steve Downing, general manager of Telemundo KC, said Adan Manzano was found Wednesday night in his hotel room and that no foul play is suspected.

Manzano was described by the news station as a "true professional" in a statement on his passing.

"We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community," Downing said. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Manzano was also a member of the Tico Sports Spanish broadcast team.

"He will be greatly missed by our TICO Family and will live on in our hearts and memories," the news station said in a statement.

Sporting KC responded to the news of Manzano's passing on social media.

Sporting Kansas City mourns the passing of Adan Manzano. Adan covered Sporting KC and all sports in Kansas City with class and passion for the past five years. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at Telemundo KC at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/QojuTOw3DW — Sporting KC Communications (@SportingKC_PR) February 6, 2025

The Kansas City Current also mourned the death of Manzano through their X (formerly Twitter) page.

Our hearts are grieving today with our Telemundo and TICO family. Adan was a cherished member of the Kansas City soccer community, and his legacy and impact will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with Adan's loved ones. https://t.co/LaWERyUDYc — KC Current (@thekccurrent) February 6, 2025

