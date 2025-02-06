Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Telemundo Kansas City sports reporter dies while on assignment to cover Super Bowl LIX

Adan Manzano
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Adan Manzano
Adan Manzano
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Telemundo Kansas City sports anchor and reporter died Wednesday while on assignment to cover Super Bowl LIX, the news station announced.

Steve Downing, general manager of Telemundo KC, said Adan Manzano was found Wednesday night in his hotel room and that no foul play is suspected.

Manzano was described by the news station as a "true professional" in a statement on his passing.

"We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community," Downing said. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Manzano was also a member of the Tico Sports Spanish broadcast team.

"He will be greatly missed by our TICO Family and will live on in our hearts and memories," the news station said in a statement.

Sporting KC responded to the news of Manzano's passing on social media.

The Kansas City Current also mourned the death of Manzano through their X (formerly Twitter) page.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone