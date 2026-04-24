Man, 19, dies from injuries in April 18 crash in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence say a 19-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash early Saturday, April 18.

Just after midnight on April 18 , police say the driver of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the SUV in the area of E. Truman Road and S. Glenwood Avenue.

The SUV left the roadway and struck an embankment before crashing into a large tree.

Two people were inside of the Jeep at the time of the crash. Both were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say the passenger in the SUV, identified as 19-year-old Cazh’mere Green, of Kansas City, Missouri, died from his injuries early on April 22.

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