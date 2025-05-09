Man, 29, killed in Thursday night crash in southern Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man was struck and killed last night in a crash in south Overland Park.

A police spokesperson said around 8:30 p.m., a vehicle was attempting to complete a U-turn near the intersection of W. 151st Street and England Road.

During the turn, the vehicle struck another vehicle that was going eastbound on 151st Street.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported a local hospital where he died from injuries in the crash.

Police on Friday identified the driver as 29-year-old Joshua Haines of Overland Park.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

