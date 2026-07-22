Man, 40, facing multiple charges in connection with fatal shooting in Smithville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 40-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night in Smithville.

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office announced charges Wednesday against Kevin Casey Andrew of one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to the prosecutor's office, the incident occurred at a home located on Sunflower Street in Smithville.

The prosecutor's office referenced evidence gathered during the investigation that allegedly revealed Andrew knowingly caused the death of the man by shooting him.

The prosecutor's office also alleged that Andrew intentionally seriously injured his mother by shooting her.

"This tragic incident has had a devastating impact, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families," the prosecutor's office wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Andrew is currently in custody at the Clay County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Smithville Police Department at 816-532-0500 or police@smithvillemo.org.

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