Man, 63, killed Wednesday while riding 1987 BMW motorcycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 63-year-old Knob Noster man died Wednesday in a crash on U.S. 50 Highway.

Around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, troopers say the man was operating a 1987 BMW K75S motorcycle on westbound U.S. 50 at NW 1421 Road.

As the man was riding, he was struck by the driver of a 2017 GMC Acadia SUV who was making a lane change.

The collision ejected the motorcyclist off the bike. Troopers pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not seriously injured.

