Man, 78, killed after verbal argument with another man turns physical

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a 78-year-old man’s death Sunday morning as a homicide.

A police press release reports police were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of N. Brighton Avenue.

Officers on scene spoke to a witness who said two men were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.

The victim, later identified as Harold Anderson, suffered a head injury after he fell during the altercation.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they have identified a subject of interest and are looking to take the male into custody.

The suspect’s description was not provided.

