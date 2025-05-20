Man, 86, dies from injuries in April 20 crash in southern Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park say an 86-year-old man injured in a crash on April 20 has died from his injuries.

Around 5:15 p.m., a vehicle driven by Jacob Webb, of Shawnee, Kansas, was northbound on King Street attempting to turn west onto W. 143rd Street.

As Webb was making the turn, he collided with a vehicle heading east on 143rd Street.

Webb was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police say they were notified by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office that Webb died from his injuries on Monday, May 19.

Information about the driver of the other vehicle was not available.

The crash remains under investigation.

