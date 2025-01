KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot by his roommate Thursday afternoon in Blue Summit, Missouri, authorities said.

Jackson County Sheriff Daryl Forté said on social media the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Spring Avenue.

The man's roommate "mistakenly" shot him as he was entering their home, Forté said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his forearm and hand. He was treated at an area hospital.

