Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man accused in a child sex crime case in Johnson County, Kansas

items.[0].image.alt
YouTube/Johnson County Government
The new Johnson County Courthouse, 150 W. Santa Fe St. in Olathe, is shown here in a still from a video produced by Johnson County government.
Johnson County Courthouse
Posted at 7:15 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 20:15:32-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Mission, Kansas, man is charged in Johnson County Court with a child sex crime.

Jake Ruthrauff, 24, is accused of one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, according to court records.

The crime occurred between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

Overland Park, Kansas, police investigated the case.

Ruthrauff is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

His bond was set at $250,000.

No other information has been released about the case.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage