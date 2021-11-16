Man accused in a child sex crime case in Johnson County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Mission, Kansas, man is charged in Johnson County Court with a child sex crime.

Jake Ruthrauff, 24, is accused of one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, according to court records.

The crime occurred between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

Overland Park, Kansas, police investigated the case.

Ruthrauff is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

His bond was set at $250,000.

No other information has been released about the case.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .