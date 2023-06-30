Man accused in KCMO murder now charged with killing dog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Jackson is accused of killing a man and a dog in separate incidents in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson, 30, is charged in Jackson County Court with animal abuse for the abuse and death of a bulldog in Oct. 2022. He is also charged with first-degree property damage for a coinciding incident.

According to court documents, Jackson called his roommate and told him he had messed up his house and harmed Rom, his roommate's dog.

Police officers found the dog in the street bleeding from his mouth and face and suffering from other severe injuries.

Rom could not move and later died.

Kitchen cabinets were ripped off walls and Jackson allegedly damaged other parts of the house, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Charges for the dog's death and property damages were filed in April 2023 and an arrest warrant was signed on June 22, 2023.

Jackson allegedly killed a man the next night at a downtown KCMO gas station at East 10th and Locust streets.

Video shows two men beating Cyree Crook before Jackson allegedly shot and killed Crook.

Police arrested Jackson after a short foot chase in which Jackson ran out of his shoes, per court documents.

Jackson told detectives he was never at a gas station and was high on narcotics, according to a court document.

