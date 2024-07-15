Man accused of firing gun at Saint Luke's allegedly told 3 security officers he planned to kill them

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of firing a gun during a scuffle with security officers at Saint Luke's last week.

Maikol Valdes, 22, is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the incident.

On Friday, July 12, just after 9 p.m., Kansas City, Missouri, police officers responded to the hospital on reports of a disturbance.

Officers spoke with a security officer who said a staff member contacted them after Valdes tried to force his way into a restricted area, according to court documents.

The security officer said a panic alarm was triggered in a cafe at the hospital, so he responded.

He spoke to the staff member who said Valdes assaulted him and he wanted to press charges.

Two other security officers also responded to the disturbance.

All three were interviewed and told detectives that they were attempting to arrest Valdes when he pulled out a handgun.

One of the security officers said Valdes pointed the gun at him, which prompted him to push Valdes' hand toward the ground, which is when a gunshot was fired.

The security officers were later able to pry the gun away from Valdes and handcuff him.

Additionally, one of the security officers said he heard Valdes say, "I was going to kill all three of you."

Detectives later interviewed Valdes, who said he was on the way to the Country Club Plaza to get food when he stopped at the hospital.

Once at the hospital, Valdes said he tried to go into a room, and a staff member pushed him because he couldn't go in.

He said he pushed the staff member back, and that's when the first security officer arrived.

Valdes allegedly said he pulled out the handgun and intended to shoot one of the officers to defend himself.

He denied taking any drugs or alcohol before the disturbance occurred.

—

