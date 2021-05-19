Man accused of kidnapping after incident that led to Amber Alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged after he broke down an apartment door, took his 2-year-old child at gunpoint and prompted an Amber Alert.
Deshawn Barr-Cotton, 25, is charged in Clay County Court with burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and kidnapping, according to court records.
The child's mother told police Barr-Cotton texted and called on the morning of May 5 to say he was coming to the woman's apartment to pick up the the child.
The woman told Barr-Cotton not to come because of his criminal past and her fear that he would put their child in danger, the court document states.
Barr-Cotton came, broke down the door, grabbed the woman by the neck and pushed her into a wall, the document states.
He pulled a gun and grabbed the crying toddler from couch.
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert and information about the child and Barr-Cotton were given to media outlets.
The child's mother and Barr-Cotton do not have a custody agreement concerning their daughter, according to a court document.
Barr-Cotton's mother talked to her son and told him to return the child.
Barr-Cotton's mother received a call and went to a location in Kansas City, Missouri, to bring back the toddler.
The child was not injured.
