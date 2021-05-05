Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl abducted in Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on behalf of the Gladstone Police Department for a 2-year-old girl who allegedly was abducted at gunpoint.

Two-year-old Sa'miya Barr was taken by her father, De'Shawn Barr-Cotton, from 7036 N. Olive St. in Gladstone just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the patrol said in announcing the Amber Alert.

Gladstone police said Sa'miya was wearing a colorful long-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. Her hair is braided with black and white ball ties.

Barr-Cotton, 25, allegedly abducted Sa'miya after assaulting her mother and displaying a gun. He fled southbound on Olive Street from the residence in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows, the patrol said.

Barr-Cottom was wearing a black Nike, hooded sweatshirt, dirty fitted jeans, and black-and-white low top sneakers. He wears his hair in shoulder-length deadlocks, according to information from the patrol.

Anyone with information about where Cotton-Barr might be is asked to call 911 or Gladstone police at 816-436-3550.

