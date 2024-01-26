Man accused of placing credit card skimmers at gas pumps to steal information in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is accused of placing credit card skimmer at gas pumps in the city, authorities said.

Manuel Esponosa-Tozo was arrested on Wednesday after police searched his home and found dozens of items used to steal credit information

Police began their investigation after receiving information that illegal credit card skimmers were found at gas pumps at a Hy-Vee and QuikTrip.

On Jan. 24, Investigators reviewed surveillance video and noticed a Ford F-150 parked near pump 13 at the Hy-Vee, according to court documents.

A driver exited the truck about 11:45 a.m. and then began tampering with the gas pump near the credit card slot, but didn't pump gas. The driver then left.

They returned in the same truck three hours later and removed the illegal skimming device before leaving.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance from the QuikTrip that showed the same truck arrive at a gas pump and leave two minutes later.

Using license plate reader technology, investigators matched the temporary license plates to a home in Blue Springs.

Police responded to the home and located the same truck and conducted an investigative stop.

Esponosa‐Tozo said he purchased the truck in December and gave officers consent to search his truck, where they found another temporary tag.

He then gave officers consent to search his home, where they found gas pump security seal stickers, over 60 cards with magnetic strips and over 20 3-D printed "Verifone" faceplates, among other things.

Esponosa‐Tozo is charged with trafficking stolen identities, attempted stealing of property in excess of $25,000, illegal possession of a card scanner, possession of a forging instrument.

