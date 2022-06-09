Man accused of shooting Kansas City barber after being upset with haircut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of shooting a Kansas City, Missouri, barber after being upset with the result of a haircut he received at Draque's Barbershop, according to police.

Vernie Dickens Jr., 33, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Dickens allegedly shot Draque Murff, who owns Draque's Barbershop, on June 2, according to a KCPD probable cause statement.

Court documents said Dickens received a haircut at the barber shop from another barber, listed as KW, on June 1.

After Dickens became upset with the haircut he received, KW did not charge him.

Dickens later returned to the shop the next day and sat in KW's chair, stating he was waiting for him.

Murff saw him and asked Dickens to sit in the waiting area.

Dickens became upset and said to Murff, "Why don't you do your (expletive) job?"

Murff asked Dickens if he needed to call the police, which is when Dickens allegedly pulled out a handgun.

Murff ran toward the front door and Dickens allegedly began chasing him, shooting him in the lower back at some point.

A witness, identified as CL, followed Murff and Dickens to the back of the barbershop.

The witness observed Dickens standing next to Murff, who was lying on the ground.

Dickens's gun appeared to malfunction and the witness told detectives he took the opportunity to tackle Dickens and take away the gun.

The intervening witness held Dickens on the ground until police arrived.

Murff took to Instagram to thank a man for saving his life.

