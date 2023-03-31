Watch Now
Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend in front of child in south Kansas City

Foot Lane Homicide
Andrae Hannon/KSHB
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a homicide in the 11500 block of Food Lane on March 13.
Foot Lane Homicide
Posted at 4:25 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 17:25:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in front of a child in south Kansas City, Missouri, on March 13.

Jaylen E. McDaniel is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

McDaniel allegedly shot and killed Trianna Tisdale at an apartment in the 11500 block of Food Lane.

Responding officers were sent to the scene on reports of a shooting and located Tisdale suffering from traumatic injuries upon arrival, per court documents.

A child told police McDaniel and Tisdale were arguing inside the apartment before McDaniel hit Tisdale.

After Tisdale said she was going to call police, the child said they witnessed McDaniel fire toward Tisdale, who later fell to the ground.

McDaniel then grabbed Tisdale's keys and left the scene in her car.

The next day, police located the vehicle parked near East 76th Street and Troost Avenue. It was unoccupied.

After being granted a search warrant, officers searched the car and located McDaniel's identification and other documents with his name.

McDaniel was arrested this week in southern Missouri.

