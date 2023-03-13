Police respond to homicide in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a homicide Monday morning in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 8 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 11500 block of Food Lane, near Ingels Elementary School.

Police found an adult female victim suffering from critical gunshot injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital and died shortly after.

Suspect information in the case is not known at this time.

KCPD detectives and crime scene personnel are on the scene to search for evidence and talk with potential witnesses.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043, or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information reported to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest in the case.

