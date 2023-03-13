Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police respond to homicide in south Kansas City, Missouri

Foot Lane Homicide
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Andrae Hannon/KSHB
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a homicide in the 11500 block of Food Lane on March 13.
Foot Lane Homicide
Posted at 8:21 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 11:12:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a homicide Monday morning in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 8 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 11500 block of Food Lane, near Ingels Elementary School.

Police found an adult female victim suffering from critical gunshot injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital and died shortly after.

Suspect information in the case is not known at this time.

KCPD detectives and crime scene personnel are on the scene to search for evidence and talk with potential witnesses.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043, or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information reported to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest in the case.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.