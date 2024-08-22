Man accused of shooting, killing victim at Northland Walmart after altercation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of shooting and killing another man outside of a Northland Walmart on Wednesday afternoon, the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney announced.

Taquiza V. Johnson, 47, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 71-year-old Ronald Barnett.

The shooting happened about 4:20 in the parking lot of the store located at 8551 N. Boardwalk Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and located Barnett suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and later died.

According to court documents, investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed the violence unfold.

Johnson was captured inside the store purchasing beer.

He later walked outside the store and was walking on a crosswalk, where Barnett was approaching in a vehicle.

Johnson walked in the direction of Barnett's vehicle and raised his arms up, according to video reviewed by investigators.

After Johnson raised his arms up, Barnett reversed, got out of his vehicle, and eventually got back inside of it and parked.

Johnson's vehicle is later seen approaching the area where Barnett was parked and stops, according to court documents.

Johnson then got out of his Jeep and goes behind it as Barnett walked toward him.

Video then captured Johnson shooting Barnett.

Johnson was later arrested a short time later at an apartment, where he had changed clothes.

