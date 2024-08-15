Man accused of shooting, killing victim outside of apartment in Midtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of shooting and killing another man after a confrontation outside of an apartment in Midtown Kansas City on Wednesday.

Eryn D. Holt is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 22-year-old Adrian Terry.

Charging documents show multiple people witnessed the confrontation turned shooting, including two EMS workers with the Kansas City Fire Department.

Investigators interviewed the KCFD , who reported seeing Holt and Terry in the altercation.

The KCFD crews, who were already on scene for an unrelated call, walked past the pair and into the building as they argued.

One of the KCFD crew members said he could still the pair arguing through the front door and eventually saw Holt shoot Terry.

The KCFD crew member and his partner ran to Terry and began rendering aid.

Another witness who was across the street spoke with detectives and told them a similar account.

Several surveillance cameras in the area captured the confrontation between Holt and Terry, which corroborated statements from witnesses.

In an interview with Holt, he told detectives that he was waiting for an Uber when Terry walked past him.

The two initially didn't say anything but did stare at each other.

Holt said he didn't know Terry and that after they walked past each other, he started laughing, because he couldn't take Terry serious.

Terry then said, “What’s so funny?" and walked back toward Holt.

The confrontation began and Holt said he pulled out a gun to try to scare Terry but he continued engaging.

Holt eventually shot Terry when he lost track of his left hand because he said he was afraid Terry might have a weapon.

—