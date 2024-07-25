Man accused of shooting, killing woman Tuesday night in KCMO before triggering standoff with police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged is accused of shooting and killing woman Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Court documents also indicate he was beaten in the head with computer printer by the victim's sister.

Juan Maiden is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the July 23 killing of D L O’Hara, 54.

KCMO police officers were met outside a house in the 500 block of Booth Avenue by O'Hara's sister and a neighbor.

They police Maiden shot O'Hara and both people were still in the house, according to a court document.

Officers tried to get into the house through the front door, but it was secured.

They broke out a bedroom window, got inside the house and found O'Hara in a hallway with a gunshot wound to her head, according to the court document.

Officers lifted O'Hara out of the window. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The woman's sister said she and O'Hara were in a bedroom talking when Maiden walked into the room.

She told police Maiden shot her sister in the head and shot her two more times after she fell to the floor, according to the court document.

The woman fought with Maiden after the shooting that ended in the living room.

She said she was able to knock down Maiden and the gun dropped from his hand, the court document states.

The woman grabbed a computer printer and beat Maiden in the head with the printer.

The court document states she realized the gun was on the floor, grabbed it and tried to shoot Maiden, but the gun did not have any bullets.

She beat Maiden with the gun, grabbed her phone, ran from the house and called police.

Officers found Maiden, who smelled of alcohol, in the basement with head injuries, according to the court document.

Maiden told detectives he was sitting on the couch trying to install a ceiling fan with O'Hara and her sister.

He claimed the victim's sister was twirling her sister's handgun and the gun fired twice, according to the court document.

Maiden told detectives two bullets hit O'Hara. He also said he tried to take the gun from the sister, but she fought him off and beat him with the handgun, the court document states.

He said he managed to escape to the basement where he fell asleep.

