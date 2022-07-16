KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man stole a car left running outside a Kansas City, Missouri, McDonald's before realizing a 4-year-old boy was in the car. He dropped the child at a Raytown intersection.
Michael Hunter-Moore, 37, of KCMO, is charged in Jackson County Court with stealing a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child, according to court documents.
Hunter-Moore and a woman were sitting inside a south KCMO McDonald's on June 28 when they saw a woman pull her car around to an entrance door, the court documents states.
The woman ran into the restaurant with her 4-year-old child in the car.
Hunter-Moore and the woman left the business after the woman ran in to get her correct order.
Hunter-Moore got into the running car and drove off.
He quickly realized there was a child in the car, he said, and dropped the child near a group of people, the court document states.
Police were sent to a pawn shop yesterday in south KCMO after a tipster recognized Hunter-Moore and the woman with him from information shared with the media, court documents states.
Hunter-Moore was arrested for stealing the car and the woman for possessing drugs.
