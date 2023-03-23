Man admits to threatening Leavenworth police with sword

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man admitted to threatening police with a sword in Leavenworth, Kansas, last December.

Lonnie Bailey Jr., 56, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against law enforcement.

On Dec. 3, 2022, police were on patrol near Chestnut Street and West 7th Street when they approached Bailey.

Officers reported Bailey had a large sword in his hands, and later became agitated with officers when he was ordered to drop it.

An officer later tried to approach Bailey, who unsheathed his sword and took a fighting stance. He later approached officers while his sword was unsheathed.

Bailey was later arrested after failing to comply with the commands of officers.

He'll be sentenced on May 3.

