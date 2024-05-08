Man admitted to using body parts to contaminate food at Hereford House restaurant in Leawood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of contaminating food at the Hereford House restaurant in Leawood admitted to altering food using his body, according to court documents.

A Johnson County Court affidavit revealed the disturbing details that led to the arrest of 21-year-old Jace Christian Hanson.

On April 24, the Leawood Police Department was contacted by a special agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI agent told the department they had received a tip about food contamination as an employee at Hereford House may have been contaminating food by urinating on it, rubbing their genitals on the food and posting videos online.

FBI investigators reviewed IP addresses and located a phone number associated with Hanson.

The agent provided thumbnails for videos posted on thisvid.com under the username "vandalizer."

During the investigation, detectives reviewed videos on thisvid.com.

Some of them were labeled "pissing in the serving sauce again," "pissing on restaurant dessert," "love making people taste my sweat balls and toes," and spitting in everything in restaurants part 2."

The images showed a man urinating on food that was in restaurant-style bins, pressing food items against his genitals and buttocks, and using his feet to touch food.

Detectives contacted a manager and head chef from Hereford House.

The chef was shown the images and recognized his Au Jus sauce in a thumbnail image, according to court documents.

Hanson was later contacted and asked to step out of the kitchen.

Detectives asked him if he knew of any instances of food contamination, to which he said, "I'll be straight up, yeah."

Hanson also said he'd "just been doing stupid sh*t."

Ask by investigators to elaborate on what he meant, Hanson admitted to rubbing food on his genitals, urinating on food and shoving food down his pants numerous times.

He recounted instances where he urinated on Au Jus sauce, rubbed his genitals on salmon and urinated on pickles.

Hanson said he'd been working there for about a month and started contaminating food about a week and a half after starting.

He also claimed he contaminated food over 20 times.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

