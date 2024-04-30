Kansas City man charged with altering food quality at Hereford House restaurant in Leawood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is charged with food adulteration at the Hereford House restaurant at Town Center in Leawood.

Food adulteration is the deliberate act of altering the quality of food.

Jace Christian Hanson, 21, is charged in Johnson County District Court with adulterating or contaminating food, raw agricultural commodity or beverage — a level nine felony.

Court documents claim Hanson contaminated food at Hereford House between April 1-23.

A release from the Leawood Police Department states that officers investigated reported intentional food contamination at the restaurant on April 25 and made an arrest that day.

Leawood detectives spoke with the restaurant's management, who helped identify the 21-year-old suspect.

Hanson's bond was originally set at $10,000. Following an initial appearance last Friday, a judge modified Hanson's bond upward to $100,000.

Any customers who ate at Hereford House between March 26 and April 25 and experienced health issues are asked to contact the Leawood Police Department by email at tips@leawood.org or by calling 913-266-0696.

Hanson's next court appearance is set for May 2 at 10 a.m.

KSHB 41 has reached out to Hereford House. This story will be updated when information is available.

—