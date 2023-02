KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a bank robbery that happened on Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a press release from the FBI, the robbery happened at the Commerce Bank located at 8901 Stateline Road.

The man allegedly threatened the bank with an explosive device.

He later left the bank a with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was wearing a Black hat, mask and a jacket with a reflective safety vest.

