Man allegedly struck KCPD officer with chair; officer needed 30 stitches to close wound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer needed 30 stitches close a head wound after a man allegedly beat the officer with a chair at a downtown Kansas City, Missouri, grocery store.

The incident happened about 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Cosentino's Downtown Market, 10 E. 13th Street.

A police department sergeant in uniform was working off-duty at the store when he asked Jorge Arroyo to leave the store because Arroyo had been caught stealing before at the store, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

He put Arroyo's belongings outside the store

Arroyo allegedly "became enraged," according to the news release, picked up a metal chair and hit the sergeant in the head with the chair.

Arroyo continued to beat the officer after the officer dropped to the floor, according to the news release.

Court documents indicate store employees and customers managed to restrain Arroyo as the officer used his police department radio to call for help.

In addition to the head wound, the sergeant also suffered an injured hand in the attack.

Arroyo, 39, is charged in Jackson County Court with first degree assault and armed criminal action.

