Man allegedly threatened workers with knife at construction site of Kansas football stadium, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening workers at the construction site of the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, police said.

About 2:30 p.m., police responded to the area near Missouri Street and Fambrough Drive, which is just feet away from the stadium.

Officers learned the man had allegedly been a confrontation with constructions workers at the facility, where he brandished a knife and threatened multiple people.

The 41-year-old refused to comply to commands from officers and only cooperated after being threatened with less-lethal devices, police said.

He was later arrested and transported to the Douglas County Correctional Facility, where he was booked on multiple counts of aggravated assault.

—

