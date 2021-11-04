Man allegedly tried to kidnap a woman Tuesday in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man tried to pull a woman from her car Tuesday in what Olathe police are calling an attempted kidnapping.

The attack happened about 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot at the Olathe Health campus on West 151st Street.

Police said a woman told officers a man she didn't know tried unsuccessfully to pull her from her vehicle.

The suspect is about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build. He wore a white and black shirt, possibly a soccer jersey and khaki pants, police said.

Investigators identified the suspect vehicle Wednesday as a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser with a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information should call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

