Man allegedly tried to kidnap a woman Tuesday in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man tried to pull a woman from her car Tuesday in what Olathe police are calling an attempted kidnapping.
The attack happened about 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot at the Olathe Health campus on West 151st Street.
Police said a woman told officers a man she didn't know tried unsuccessfully to pull her from her vehicle.
BOLO: Please Share pic.twitter.com/oNOWLnjR7X— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) November 4, 2021
The suspect is about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build. He wore a white and black shirt, possibly a soccer jersey and khaki pants, police said.
Investigators identified the suspect vehicle Wednesday as a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser with a temporary license plate.
Anyone with information should call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
