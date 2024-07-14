Watch Now
Man arrested after shooting at St. Luke's Hospital employee; no one hurt

Posted at 7:34 PM, Jul 13, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Luke's Hospital security guard managed to subdue a man who fired a gunshot in the hospital after assaulting a hospital worker.

The violent incident happened about 9:10 p.m. inside the hospital at 4401 Wornall Road in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

A security guard at the hospital got word of a man who came into the hospital and attacked a staff member, according to KCMO Police Department news release.

The guard tried to arrest the suspect, but he managed to pull a handgun and fire a shot.

No one was hurt by the gunfire and the guard was able to get handcuffs on the suspected shooter before police officers arrived, according to the release.

No word on any charges in the case.


    




    
    
    
