Man arrested after trying to flee Platte County Sheriff's deputies and throwing a handgun under a vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Platte County sheriff's deputies, with an assist from a K-9, arrested a man who led police on a high-speed chase, threw a gun under a car and was found hiding by a concrete culvert.

The incident began Tuesday morning when a corporal with the Platte County Sheriff's Department tried to stop a vehicle for improper registration near Northwest 64th Street and Northwest Klamm Road.

The driver sped off and drove 90 mph on Northwest 64th Street, according to a sheriff's department news release.

The driver crashed and ran from the crash scene.

Witnesses told law officers the suspect threw a gun under another vehicle as he ran.

He was arrested after a search in a wooded area with help from a police K-9.

The vehicle in the chase was stolen in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the news release.

The deputies also found the handgun thrown by the suspect.

In addition, they found a large amount of money, narcotics, and narcotics paraphernalia in the stolen vehicle, according to the news release.

The suspect was treated at a hospital and taken to the Platte County Jail.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.