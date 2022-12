KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Dec. 9.

The shooting left Ali Alesani-Natvidad, 23, dead near Pacific Avenue and S. 10th Street that morning.

Alvaro R. Lozano, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in Alesani-Natvidad's death.

Lozano was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, and is being held on a $500,00 bond in the Jackson County Jail as he waits to be extradited to Kansas.

