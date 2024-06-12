Man beaten to death during fight in Lawrence late Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was arrested late Tuesday night for allegedly beating another man to death in Lawrence, police said.

At about 10:33 p.m., police were called to the intersection of E. 25th Terrace and Franklin Road on reports of a fight between two men.

A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and noted the two men on the ground, one of whom was unconscious.

Authorities began rendering aid to the victim, identified as 43-year-old Christopher Allen Lickteig. However, he later died at the scene.

The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Police said both men had been staying at the Lawrence Community Shelter.

No word on what led to the violence.

