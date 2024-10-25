Man charged after allegedly firing shots randomly from 19th floor of downtown Kansas City apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, man is in custody and facing charges for allegedly firing several rounds in random directions from the balcony of his 19th-floor apartment in downtown Kansas City.

According to court documents filed in support of the charges, it was revealed that just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a high-rise apartment building at 600 Admiral Boulevard on a reported disturbance with a party armed.

A responding KCPD officer saw a man, later identified as Brent Bischof, armed with a long gun on or near the 19th floor of the apartment building. The officer reported hearing a round go off from the long gun while he attempted to locate the apartment manager.

The manager told the officer there was a man firing shots from apartment 1906. The officer went to the 19th floor where he encountered a man, exiting one of the apartments. The officer frisked the man but was otherwise not aware the man would later turn out to be the suspect.

Bischof had left the building before the officer could match apartment 1906 to the unit Bischof had exited.

Officers later located Bischof nearby and took him into custody.

During their investigation, police discovered seven shell casings from two different weapons around the high-rise building. Police also located an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. The vehicle owner said the damage had just happened and told officers he would be interested in prosecuting any suspects.

On Friday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Bischof, 48, with one count of felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony armed criminal action.

As part of their investigation, detectives applied for and received a warrant to search Bischof’s apartment.

Court documents reveal detectives recovered hundreds of live rounds of ammunition and 12 firearms:



Two Colt M4 Carbine 5.56 caliber weapons

Mossberg Tactical Shotgun, 12 gauge

Glock 43 9mm caliber

Springfield XD 45, 45 caliber

Ruger Government Target Model, 22 caliber

Colt Model 1911 45 caliber

Bersa Firestorm, 380 caliber

Springfield XD9, 9 mm caliber

Small 22 caliber single-shot pistol

Ruger LCP, 380 caliber

Victor No. 3, unknown caliber

Police said they looked out from the balcony of the apartment and were able to ascertain the viewpoint where the vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police also noted that directly behind the vehicle were Interstates 35 and 70.

Bischof remains in police custody as of Friday afternoon. Prosecutors have asked that he be held without bond.

