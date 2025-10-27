Man charged after botched gun deal goes wrong at downtown Kansas City, Missouri, apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man, 20, is in custody for his alleged role in a botched gun deal at a downtown Kansas City, Missouri, apartment building that left a man dead.

Just after midnight on Oct. 21, police and paramedics were called to the foyer of an apartment building in the 900 block of Jefferson Street on a reported shooting .

When they arrived at the address, they located a male gunshot victim. The man, later identified as Vincent Taylor, 38, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Homicide detectives reviewed surveillance video from the apartment building, which showed the victim standing in the foyer. Two other males entered the foyer, with one drawing a black pistol that he pointed at the victim. The other attempted to draw a long gun from his waistband.

The victim is then seen drawing his own pistol, at which point one of the suspects shoots him in the face.

As they fled the scene, one of the suspects picked up the victim’s gun.

The next day, detectives received a call from a tipster who said one suspect, later identified as Jeremiah Johnson, had allegedly confessed to the killing.

Police used phone and vehicle records to track Johnson to a residence, where, with the help of FBI agents, he was taken into custody on Oct. 23.

Johnson declined to participate in questioning from detectives.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Johnson with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree felony robbery.

Johnson made his initial appearance Monday before a Jackson County Circuit Court judge. He remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

