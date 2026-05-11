Man charged after city surveillance cameras capture April 24 homicide on Independence Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic cameras and nearby surveillance video were key in bringing charges against a suspect wanted in the April 24 homicide of Bobby Nimmo on Kansas City, Missouri’s Independence Avenue.

Around 9 p.m. on April 24, police on patrol near Independence Avenue and Monroe Avenue were flagged down by a witness who told police a man had been shot.

Police eventually located Nimmo suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives arrived on the scene and quickly noticed a city traffic camera nearby. The camera captured Nimmo and the suspect, later identified as Dustin Clock, getting into a verbal altercation. The video eventually showed Clock fire one round at Nimmo.

Police interviewed the witness who initially flagged them down. The witness told police that Nimmo had complimented a woman who had walked by earlier in the night. The woman later returned with Clock and demanded an apology. Despite Nimmo issuing an apology, Clock opened fire and killed him.

On Monday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Clock with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

Clock remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on a $150,000 bond.

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