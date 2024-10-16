Man charged after musical equipment and electronics stolen from Kansas City, Kansas, church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man faces charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronic and musical gear from a Kansas City, Kansas, church

Edgar Martinez-Vasquez is charged with non-residential burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

He was being held Wednesday in the Wyandotte County Jail. His bond was set at $35,000.

Pastor Desmond Lamb discovered the crimes early Friday at the Forest Grove Baptist Church, 1417 N. 9th St.

KCK Police Department KCK police recover items stolen from church

He told KSHB 41 reporter Lily O'Shea Becker that his iPhone tracked his stolen iPad to a house in the 800 block of Walker Avenue in KCK.

Among the items taken were musical and computer equipment, along with televisions and snow blowers.

