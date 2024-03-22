Man charged after search reveals dozens of guns, illegal drugs in KCMO house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces federal criminal charges after officers found nearly 60 firearms, including machine guns, a large cache of ammunition and illegal, deadly drugs in a Kansas City, Missouri, house.

Roberto Rosales Gonzales, 23, was charged in a three-count criminal complaint with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms, including machine guns, in futherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of illegally possessing machine guns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City, Missouri.

The search warrant was carried out March 21 at Gonzalez's house.

Officers found 59 firearms, with two of those being machine guns, ammunition, a firearm silencer and an inert hand grenade, according to the news release.

The two loaded machine guns were a Glock .40-caliber pistol and a second Glock pistol. Both had been modified with a switch to convert them into machine guns, according to the news release.

The haul of illegal goods also included 114.1 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin.

Gonzalez allegedly sold guns and drugs to an undercover officer and a confidential informant, the news release states.

Tests on a rifle found in the search of the house revealed it had been used in an Oct. 6, 2021, shooting in KCMO and a July 8, 2023 shooting in Shawnee.

